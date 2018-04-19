Eat & Drink
Vegan protesters still won't leave Antler restaurant alone

A now-infamous group of animal rights activists say they will continue to protest Toronto's Antler restaurant every single week until its owner agrees to place this message in his window:

"Animals' lives are their right. In their desire to live and capacity to suffer, a dog is a pig is a chicken is a boy. Reject Speciesism."

Chef Michael Hunter went viral just over three weeks ago for cutting up a deer leg in the front window of his Dundas West restaurant while angry vegans looked on in horror.

That was the fourth time these activists had gathered outside Antler, which is known for serving game meat, to hold up protest signs and shout "murder!" at restaurant patrons.

Tomorrow night will be the eighth of such protests at Antler in recent months.

"Everyone understands racism and sexism yet few have even heard of the word speciesism," reads a Facebook listing for the event, which will be hosted by  Grassroots Anti-Speciesism Shift (GRASS) Toronto.

"This is a social justice movement, speciesism is our focus," it continues. "We are there to educate, we are not there to shout, fight, show anger."

The group says it will only move on from Antler "when Michael Hunter agrees to place" their message in his window.

Hunter himself told Joe Rogan in an interview on Tuesday that he has no intentions of doing so.

"We're not going to, there's no way," he said on the celebrity podcast, "but that's what they want."

"That's what they want?" echoed Rogan. "That's hilarious."

