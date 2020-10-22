Toronto pizza joint worker fired for throwing sauce at someone's car

A dispute over the parking spaces behind a North York pizza restaurant got messy earlier this month — quite literally — when an employee of the business tossed red sauce all over someone's white car.

A friend of the car owner in question sent blogTO dashcam footage of the incident, which took place on Oct. 1 behind Mamma's Pizza at 4903 Yonge Street in North York.

The friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, says that the driver parked where he did because there were no signs in place to say he couldn't.

"He parked at a spot behind the Mamma's Pizza at 4903 Yonge Street. Because there was no 'no parking sign' posted, he proceed to park at the spot," wrote the tipster. "Please note: In the video, there was a no parking sign at the building on the right, but that was for 4905 Yonge Street, a separate building."

When the man got back to his car, "he saw that something was splattered all over his car's windshield" and checked the dashcam footage.

An employee of a Mamma's Pizza at Yonge and Sheppard was caught on dashcam video throwing sauce on a customer's car #Toronto #MammasPizza pic.twitter.com/2g6PrmSGRX — blogTO (@blogTO) October 22, 2020

What the driver saw in his review of the security tape was exactly what we can now see in the video above: A man emerging from the restaurant with a pot of red sauce and tossing it directly onto the vehicle's windshield.

Another employee appears to be watching in the background.

"This unfortunate situation was brought about when a person illegally parked their vehicle in the restaurant's only parking spot and caused difficulty for our drivers to safely enter the restaurant to process deliveries," said Mamma's Pizza when asked for comment.

"Of course, this type of action on behalf of the employee is never justified and we do not condone it."

Mamma's Pizza says that the staffer's employment with the company "has been ended" as a result of what management saw in the dashcam video.

That said, the chain is asking members of the public not to park in one of its spots again.

"We urge the public to respect the reserved/private parking of our locations," said Mamma's corporate. "It impacts our ability to quickly and safely serve our local communities as we have been doing since 1957."