Toronto pinball bar at risk of closing but someone is trying to save it

A Toronto pinball bar that could close due to struggling through the pandemic is being saved by a GoFundMe created by a member of the pinball community.

Jeremy Wilson just created the online fundraiser for Cabin Fever recently, but it's already closing in on a $15,000 goal as of Oct. 2. 

"I really underestimated the love out there for this tiny, quirky bar and how it has touched so many people," says Wilson, who "thought the target dollar amount was kind of high" at first and describes Cabin Fever as "a very unique place that caters to a very specific clientele," what he calls "pinheads."

"It's uncomplicated and straightforward," Wilson continues, "a bunch of pinball machines, craft beer and hardcore players jammed into a tiny bar space out on the edge of Bloor. That whole strip is unique in the city, surrounded by multimillion dollar homes and High Park to the west."

He started the fundraiser after spending an evening at Cabin Fever and seeing how the business had been "decimated" by the pandemic, made extra poignant by the fact that it was the last late night at the bar before earlier closing times were mandated by the government.

"The money will go directly to Cabin to be used to pay rent, utilities, cleaning supplies, whatever they need to survive COVID-19," says Wilson. "Honestly, it's a bit self-serving because I don't want to lose my favourite place to play pinball in Toronto."

Jesse Milns

