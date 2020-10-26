10 new ideas for a date night at home in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Ideas for a date night at home in Toronto can keep things from getting stale even though you're staying in pretty much every night. The simple things like great food, fine wine and a little effort put into the atmosphere can transform your apartment into a romantic escape.

Here are some ideas for a date night at home in Toronto.

Food and drinks
Make a cozy meal and get snuggly

Want to get a meal kit from a fancy restaurant, but you're actually more in comfort food mode? Impress with little effort with a new "Cozy" kit from Marben, which includes two soups, sourdough, smoked cheddar, dill pickle chips, spiced hot chocolate mix and a candle for ambience.

Make your own gourmet piri piri chicken

Lena is now doing takeout and delivery, and while you can always order up all of their delicious Latin American cuisine fully prepared, cooking their version of piri piri chicken together is a great way to bond.

Get a Baked Alaska delivered to your door

Did you know that Dutch Dreams not only sells ice cream, they can also deliver a restaurant-quality Baked Alaska right to your apartment? Stay in your silky robes and feast on a dessert fit for royalty.

Order up a high end cocktail kit

Popular fancy French date spot Auberge du Pommier just came out with their very own cocktail kits, which include the seasonally appropriate Vin Chaud, Martini a Lavande and Spiced Old Fashioned. Warm up with your sweetie at home with a big blanket and one of these in your hand.

Have a private in-home tasting menu experience

Recently opened restaurant Enigma Fine Dining may have had to temporarily shutter for dine-in, but they've begun offering an at-home version of their high-end tasting menu.

Order in from the new takeout menu at Toronto's best hotel restaurant

Louix Louis has just started up takeout, and ordering up options like their burrata, scallops, steak, trout, branzino, famous 13-layer chocolate cake and bubbly is a surefire way to wow your significant other.

Order the special new date night meal everyone has been talking about  

One of the people behind 416 Snack Bar just recently started up their own pickup-only kitchen studio, with meals designed just for two that are always changing. Recent meals have included duck and BBQ.

Buy a bottle of wine and get free burgers to chow down on

Stop by Nice Nice Wine on the way home, and when you pick up a bottle of wine during their newly introduced happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. you'll get two burgers for free. Talk about a cheap date with some serious class.

Take in a virtual show from Streetcar Crowsnest

This theatre has been putting on virtual events periodically, and as a bonus there are opportunities to add on three-course meals from their in-house restaurant Gare de l'Est. So far there have been music and theatre performances.

Set the mood with flowers and candles

Newly opened Euclid Farms has everything you need to stock up on for a great date night at home: fresh local flower arrangements, candles, chocolate and even sensual soaps.

