Toronto's newest BBQ joint only does family and date night meals

Toronto just got a BBQ joint that deals exclusively in family and date night meals for pickup, from one of the people behind 416 Snack Bar.

Noble House is a "kitchen-studio-dining room-workshop" run by Dusty Gallagher of 416 and Flo Leung.

Their first meal available for pickup was a "Duck Party" intended to serve up to four people that included smashed cucumber salad, crispy prawn chips, Cantonese-style roast duck with all the fixings (pancakes, veg and hoisin), duck fried rice, lettuce cups, chilled fresh fruit and a selection of beverages for $120.

The meals are only available for pickup three nights a week, and after posting about their Duck Party on Instagram two of the nights sold out in one day. The day after that, they were sold out completely.

Their next meal is a BBQ Beef Rib Party with a new option designed just for two for $80. 12-hour smoked beef back ribs, whole roasted cauliflower and cheese sauce, braised collards with double-smoked bacon, creamy coleslaw, pickled peppers and onions, Martin's potato buns, butter tarts and sweet tea are all part of the package.

Styles of cuisine will continue to evolve as time goes on. All meals can be reserved online for pickup at 46 Noble St. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with pickup times staggered from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.