Toronto restaurant and theatre offering three-course meal and live show at home

As theatres, restaurants, bars and other businesses remain closed in Ontario for the foreseeable future, many of us are sitting at home longing for the day when we can once again head out on the town.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that day is coming anytime soon, so thankfully one Toronto theatre is offering the next best thing.

Crow's Theatre, which opened its doors four years ago in Leslieville, just announced the launch of a new social experience: Dinner and a Show.

Crow's is partnering with French restaurant Gare de l'Est, which is located inside the theatre, to offer Torontonians the experience of eating a gourmet dinner and watching a live show without ever having to leave the house.

We are delighted to launch our DINNER AND A SHOW initiative partnered with @GDLBrasserie.



A social experience pairing one-of-a-kind meals with a virtual salon for newly commissioned works! The perfect night in when you're missing special nights out.



>> https://t.co/p5QrqaQJBz pic.twitter.com/j6ziha5QXH — Crow's Theatre (@crowstheatre) May 11, 2020

"Crow's Theatre & French Brasserie Gare de l'Est join forces to launch a unique dine-at-home experience this spring; Dinner and a Show will deliver a specially conceived meal for two to your home, followed by an exclusive streaming, behind-the-scenes look at new works commissioned by Crow's Theatre," reads a release about the new experience.

"Dinner and a Show is the city’s first online theatrical experience that pairs dinner, and sommelier-selected wine with a unique social experience designed to bring the experience of a night out into your home."

Anyone who signs up for this new experience will receive a delivery of a curated three-course meal designed by Gare de l'Est head chef, John Sinopoli. Then, as audience members set up their meal to the sounds of the theatre's artist-created playlist, Crow's will be preparing a live-to-air online experience.

After audience members eat their meal, they can sit back with a glass of wine and "join the rest of the audience for an exclusive evening in with Crow's Theatre."

So far, this experience is being offered on two dates with two different shows.

The first, set to take place on May 20, will include a 60-minute presentation of the show M: A Night in Moscow with The Master and Margarita.

MAY 20 - M: A Night in Moscow with Master and Margarita



‘M’ is a musical adaptation of one of the 20th centuries greatest – and strangest – novels, Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov.



>> https://t.co/kyjp38PHUc pic.twitter.com/7LEublbgbU — Crow's Theatre (@crowstheatre) May 11, 2020

The second experience is scheduled for June 3 and will feature a 60-minute performance of Chew: A Gastronomical Musical Odyssey.

JUNE 3 - CHEW: A Gastronomical Musical Odyssey into the Strange World of Competitive Eating



CHEW takes documentary theatre to new places, and competitive eating to new limits.



>> https://t.co/Yj2HB7cXoE pic.twitter.com/j6Jc5wFhfQ — Crow's Theatre (@crowstheatre) May 11, 2020

Menus for both performances are available online, and tickets cost $150 (plus tax, including delivery) per person.

Anyone hoping to get tickets for the May 20 event must order by May 14, and the deadline to purchase tickets for the June 3 show is May 28. The events will be limited to 60 parties each.

All proceeds from the shows will go to Gare de l'Est, and the idea for the new experience was inspired by founders Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli's efforts to support the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic.