Heated Patios Toronto

Here's a map of heated patios in Toronto

Heated patios in Toronto are popping up by the dozens these days. With the weather turning colder and people still wanting to dine at restaurants it seems like this trend will continue on throughout fall and winter.

No matter what part of the city you're in there's likely a heated patio close by where you can stay cozy while you chow down on your meal, and Toronto resident Tastethesix has been helping compile a list.

Here's a map of heated patios in Toronto.

Hector Vasquez at Amal

