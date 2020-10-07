Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bar buca toronto

Italian restaurant in Toronto evicted after owing more than $22K in rent

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bar Buca has been locked out of its midtown location after owing thousands of dollars in rent, says a sign on the door. 

The Yonge and Eglinton outpost of the popular Italian spot from the King Street Food Company has been kicked out of its sprawling Eglinton Avenue location after owing Madison Properties Inc. more than $22,000 in arrears. 

A notice dated October 1, 2020 states that the King Street Company has five days to pay the total owed before goods and chattels are seized. 

It's unclear whether Bar Buca's Yonge and Eg location will reopen. All four of Buca's locations have remained closed during the pandemic.

The brand is now doing pick-up and delivery only from what was slated to become the brand's family-style dining concept, Cucina Buca, at 2 St. Clair West. 

Plans to open Cucina Buca were announced in 2018, but the restaurant's official launch has been postponed since even before the pandemic began.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Italian restaurant in Toronto evicted after owing more than $22K in rent

Toronto restaurant known for its burgers and cocktails has shut down for good

Toronto pub is giving customers disposable blankets so they can stay warm on the patio

Toronto restaurant is now offering private dining pods for groups of 6 or less

The top 30 vegetarian restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Three Toronto restaurants fined for non-compliance with public health measures

Doug Ford says shutting down restaurants in Toronto again would destroy lives

Toronto mayor says new program is coming to help businesses in hospitality sector