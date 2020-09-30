Toronto bar with hidden back patio is closing forever

The Gabardine in Toronto closed its doors last year after almost a decade, and now its former owners are saying goodbye to their other bar after almost five years in business.

The Walton announced on social media that they'll be closing next month. The cafe, bar and restaurant with a dreamy patio has been a welcoming watering hole in Little Italy that stood out in a strip of drinking spots.

The owners announced "as the world has decided to turn upside down on us in the last few months, we figure we should take this opportunity to take a breath, be closer to my parents (who have graciously put up with me living on the other side of the country for the last 30 years) & take some time to figure out what life has in store for us next."

Owners Alison MacKenna and her husband Sunny Yoanidis will be moving to B.C., and express their gratitude for the friendships they've made with guests and staff at The Walton over the years, pals affectionately dubbed "possums" in the closure announcement.

That said, they're "absolutely gutted" that The Walton's last day is going to be October 3.