Toronto bar with hidden back patio is closing forever
The Gabardine in Toronto closed its doors last year after almost a decade, and now its former owners are saying goodbye to their other bar after almost five years in business.
The Walton announced on social media that they'll be closing next month. The cafe, bar and restaurant with a dreamy patio has been a welcoming watering hole in Little Italy that stood out in a strip of drinking spots.
Well possums, this by far the most heartbreaking post I’ve ever had to write. I’ve been struggling to find the right words but there is just no easy way to say it. We have decided to close our beloved Walton. Our last day of service will be this Saturday October 3rd. We are absolutely gutted. Yet we are also grateful. Grateful that this little bar has brought such unexpected magic into our lives. When we started to build this place, we had such high hopes for what it could be. We always wanted it to be a safe, warm room with full of laughter & friendship, a place where everyone was welcome. And then, by some incredible stroke of luck, all you beautiful people found your way through our door and it became reality. To say it exceeded our expectations is an understatement. We’ve made lifelong friendships in this room. Seen your first dates, your weddings, babies being born, kids growing up...and boy have we ever laughed. The silliness that has happened sitting around that bar with you guys on a daily basis...mama tea & off menu croissandwiches...boy are we ever going to miss that. We already do. Some people have staff, not us. We have a family. The BEST family. Honestly, you think they take good care of you, but you have no idea how much they have taken care of Sunny & I over the years. We are honestly the luckiest people in the world and we love them more than we can ever truly express. Without them, this place would be nothing. They are the very best of humans and have been a giant part of the heart of this place. We were so incredibly fortunate to have found each other. We shall miss spending our days together more than we can possibly say. We love you guys with all our hearts. The Walton was truly a labour of love, built by our beloved friends & family. Thank you all for being a part of it. Sunny & I can never thank you enough. We shall carry you all with us wherever are and will always fell so blessed to have had this magical little place & time we got to share with you. In the next piece of big news, in addition to closing The Walton, Sunny & I have decided this next chapter in our lives includes a move out to B.C. (continued below)
The owners announced "as the world has decided to turn upside down on us in the last few months, we figure we should take this opportunity to take a breath, be closer to my parents (who have graciously put up with me living on the other side of the country for the last 30 years) & take some time to figure out what life has in store for us next."
Owners Alison MacKenna and her husband Sunny Yoanidis will be moving to B.C., and express their gratitude for the friendships they've made with guests and staff at The Walton over the years, pals affectionately dubbed "possums" in the closure announcement.
That said, they're "absolutely gutted" that The Walton's last day is going to be October 3.
