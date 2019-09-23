Popular lunch spot is closing in Toronto after almost a decade

One of Toronto's best spots for a power lunch famed for their granola, Caesar salad and mac n' cheese is shutting its doors after nearly a decade in business.

The Gabardine will have its last service on October 31, according to an Instagram post. The cozy cocktail spot has long been a respite from the hustle and bustle of the Financial District.

They promise to bid the neighbourhood farewell with one last "new" menu of customer favourites, which if Instagram is anything to go by, look to be burnt marshmallow ice cream sandwiches and cioppino.

"Kate and I have been engaged for 3 years now and would like to take a break, settle down and finally move on with our life. The decision to close comes with the neighbourhood changing and us wanting to find a new space in the coming year," says Graham Pratt of The Gabardine.

"A new space would give us the opportunity to expand and explore other aspects of our business that we have not been able due to the size and space. Right now it’s not confirmed what will be taking over the space."