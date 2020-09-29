15 takeout and delivery options for Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto

Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto for 2020 might feature more takeout and delivery meals this year to take the stress out of the season's biggest meals. You can also get creative with a Japanese-inspired feast or include all diets with plant-based offerings.

Here are some restaurants and caterers where you can get Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto in 2020.

Restaurants

This historic hotel is doing Thanksgiving options for four for $240 or eight for $380 that include Ontario free range turkey or maple and mustard glazed ham, brioche rolls, rosemary pan gravy, sage and onion stuffing, house cranberry sauce, herb roasted potatoes, honey glazed root vegetables, and a pumpkin tart or apple pie.

A shareable meal for two to four for $60 plus tax goes beyond the usual turkey with roasted teriyaki chicken and miso gravy, mochi rice stuffing and kabocha squash. You can also order each dish separately.

Order a take-home Argentinean Thanksgiving that feeds four to six for $180 online from this restaurant. Onion bread, artichoke and jamon gratin, beans and onions, buttered baby potatoes, yam and delicata squash, guajillo-glazed turkey breast and quince and apple crumble are on the menu.

Enjoy a restaurant-quality Thanksgiving at home from this Italian spot with a meal that includes a turket that feeds up to ten, signature Insalata d'Ivana and roasted squash. There's also a plant-based Portobello Wellington for two option. Delivery is available for a $10 fee.

Pre-order a $150 meal of deep-fried turkey that feeds six to eight, all the fixin's, house mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted root veg and gravy from this diner that knows how to do old school classics right.

Squash and apple soup, Caesar salad, mashed sweet potato, fried brussel sprouts, turkey breast, smoked turkey sausage, cranberry mustard, gravy and sticky toffee pudding with pumpkin spice cream make up a $149 Thanksgiving dinner kit that feeds four available from this restaurant.

A festive feast is available for dine-in or takeout from this restaurant and hotel empire. Slow-roasted turkey plus sides that differ from location to location can be pre-ordered for pickup, or you can make a reservation to eat out.

Call this Portuguese restaurant to place an order for Thanksgiving dinner that comes with turkey and stuffing, and get a free bottle of wine with orders over $120.

$50 per person gets you a Thanksgiving dinner of rolls, salad, cranberry sauce, gravy, sourdough stuffing, green beans, turkey, squash soup, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie from this place. They also do vegetarian and pescatarian options.

Catering companies

This caterer does an epic $300 family prix fixe feast that allows you to pick two mains, three sides and two desserts from options like turkey, ham, stuffing, truffled mash, green beans, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding and pecan pie. They also do hors d'ouevres and cocktail kits.

A dinner of seeded brioche, squash soup, sage roast turkey, herbed mash potatoes, roast brussel sprouts, stuffing, and apple cranberry crumble from this caterer can be yours for $40 per person.

Thanksgiving menus from this caterer start at $200 and include items like squash soup, kale salad, roasted veggies, gravy and slow cooked herb butter basted stuffed turkey breast with a traditional stuffing of apples, sage, and parmesan, fresh cranberry and port jelly.

Options for feasts from this company that can be ordered buffet-style or individually boxed include carved turkey breast and dark meat roulade and/or other entree choices. Side options include gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls and brussel sprouts, and there's even a gluten-free dessert available.

Free contactless delivery of Thanksgiving dinner for two or four from this caterer starts at $80 and includes items like chopped kale salad, mashed potatoes, turkey breast and a whole pumpkin pie. Add on soup, lasagna, eggplant parm or mac n' cheese.

Choose from appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts like squash soup, turkey, stuffed squash, BBQ short ribs, salmon, stuffed squash, brussel sprouts, pumpkin pie and berry cheesecake when making Thanksgiving orders for $34.95 a head using this caterer.