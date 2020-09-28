Gusto 101 temporarily shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID

Just a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Chubby's in Toronto, another employee has tested positive at another Gusto 54 restaurant right across the street.

Gusto 101 is known as being one of the most popular Italian restaurants in Toronto, but now they're being transparent and letting everyone know about an infected employee.

"Through the lens of safety and transparency (the only way forward), we are saddened to announce that one of our team members at Gusto 101 has tested positive for COVID-19," Gusto 101 wrote on their social media on September 28.

"This team member, [whose] last shift at Gusto 101 was Saturday, September 26th, went to get tested out as a precaution and is currently quarantined at home. While not mandatory, we have immediately closed our restaurant until further notice as our guest and team member safety will always be number one."

The social media post goes on to say that Gusto 101 is being professionally sanitized, that all team members are currently self-isolating and being tested and will require a clean bill of health to return to work, and that contact tracing info has been shared with Public Health which will contact any at-risk parties.

The specific times during which the infected employee was last working have been shared on the Gusto 101 website.

"While it is certainly discouraging for another one of my Gusto 54 team members to have tested positive for COVID-19, we feel optimistic that our health and safety measures within the restaurants have prevented the spread any further," says Janet Zuccarini, Gusto 54 Owner and CEO.

"With Chubby's, no additional team members tested positive which indicated to us that we were doing everything right - wearing masks, regularly sanitizing, social distancing. These factors all worked in tandem to keep everyone safe and we hope that this is the case for Gusto 101 as well."

Zuccarini goes on to say she's grateful for the ongoing support of Gusto 54 restaurants, and that team members and guests have to continue to work together to stay safe and support the local businesses that need it most right now.