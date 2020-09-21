Popular Caribbean restaurant in Toronto temporarily closes due to COVID-19 infection

One of Toronto's most popular spots for Caribbean food has announced they have to close their doors temporarily after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lovers of Chubby's on Portland near King West will be disappointed to hear the news. The restaurant posted an announcement about the infection to their social media. They're known as one of the best Caribbean restaurants in Toronto, and make some of the city's most delicious jerk chicken.

"This team member, [whose] last shift at Chubby's was Thursday, September 17th, went to get tested out as a precaution and is currently quarantined at home," wrote Chubby's.

"While not mandatory, we have immediately closed our restaurant until further notice as our guest and team member safety will always be number one."

Chubby's is going to be professionaly sanitized, and all team members are quarantining at home and won't be able to return to work without a clean bill of health. Those who may be at risk have been contacted through contact tracing, and reservations have been cancelled or rescheduled for the near future.

Chubby's encourages everyone to download the COVID alert app and is "sending positive vibes to our beloved team member and wish all who were affected by this devastating virus a quick recovery." They've created a page on their website with more details such as when the employee's last shifts were, and resources.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that one of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19 and we wish them the speediest of recoveries. The reality is, we're writing the rule of the COVID-19 handbook as the pandemic unfolds and there's undoubtedly more challenges ahead," said Janet Zuccarini of Gusto 54 in a statement.

"The cost of closing down Chubby's for a few days - while not mandatory - is absolutely the right decision so that we can continue operating through a safety-first lens. Safety is our #1 commitment to our guests and team members and we've been humbled by the positive response to our transparency and quick action."

The restaurant was last open on September 20 for brunch and, according to the restaurant "will reopen once we have completed industrial level cleaning and we have enough team members who have tested negative for COVID-19 to safely open and operate Chubby's again."