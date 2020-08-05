Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant known for its brunch and fried chicken has permanently closed

A restaurant known for some of Toronto's best chicken n' waffles and mac n' cheese has announced they're getting out of the game for good.

White Brick Kitchen posted on Instagram to let everyone know they'd no longer be able to get their finger-lickin' fix from the Koreatown restaurant. While the decision was obviously a tough one, the reasoning behind it isn't quite as tragic as some other closures.

"We didn't do an advertised last day. It was hard to gauge how much to prepare. Honestly, the reason we are closing is that for the last eight years we have worked 14-hour days and during quarantine we had so much time for our families and to peruse other interests that we couldn't go back to it," says Stephen Howell of White Brick Kitchen.

The restaurant temporarily closed on March 17, around the same time as all restaurants in Toronto were recommended to do so. They reopened with a limited menu on June 26, but then posted about the permanent closure over the August long weekend.

They're selling off decor and artwork so you can always have a little piece of White Brick to remember it by, and they recommend Chica's and Stockyards as substitutes if you ever find yourself craving their chicken.

Jesse Milns

