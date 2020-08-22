Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best takeout toronto

The top 10 new takeout restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New takeout restaurants in Toronto have kept us going throughout the pandemic when dining in wasn't possible, and we shouldn't stop patronizing them now that we can eat indoors. These places are perfect for a quick bite, easy dinner or a taste of a new cuisine. 

Here are some notable new takeout restaurants that have opened in Toronto. 

Don Pollo

The Quetzal space in Little Italy was repurposed during the pandemic to become this spot selling Sinaloan-style chicken, but it's definitely going to stick around even once the Mexican restaurant reopens.

Sharman's Proper Pies

This pie subscription service company has a storefront on the Danforth where you can pick up their frozen pies or a small selection of hot pies. They also sell every Canadian's favourite, butter tarts.

Omusubi Bar Suzume

Market 707 is now home to this stall selling Japanese rice balls in varieties like Eggplant Sesame Miso, Garlic Shitake Mushroom, Salted Plum with Shiso, Japanese Sweet Potato, Chicken Teriyaki, Salmon Wasabi, Tuna & Green Onion and Spicy Pork Miso.

Makan

Bao are the name of the game at this newly opened restaurant on West Queen West, but they also serve rice bowls and tater tots topped with kimchi or truffle mayo.

Patty Stop

Drake's favourite Jamaican beef patties just so happen to be sold at this takeout counter on Lawrence East in Scarborough, so why haven't you checked it out yet? They're serving up loaded patty sandwiches.

Haven Eatery

Not to be confused with another plant-based restaurant Green Haven in the Junction, this restaurant in the Annex does vegan dishes with Asian influences like noodles, tempura "prawns," curry tempeh "beef" and Szechuan chik'n.

Season Six

Not just four but an elusive six seasons are honoured at this new restaurant on Ossington that serves healthy proteins like brisket, boneless ribs, sausage and grilled halloumi in bowls with sides such as sweet potato smash, green bean salad and radish slaw.

Roti Mahal

Toronto just got a new takeout spot for butter chicken roti in the form of this restaurant on Queen West where Gandhi Roti used to be.

Lucky's Chicken n' Waffles

Buttermilk fried chicken served on waffles and in sandwiches plus poutine, wings, mini cheesecakes and deep-fried Oreos are what's on the menu at this restaurant on Lake Shore Boulevard in Etobicoke.

Eat Nabati

Falafel, cauliflower, pita sandwiches and kofta are all on the menu at this new plant-based restaurant in Kensington.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Eat Nabati

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new takeout restaurants in Toronto

Here's how some of Toronto's favourite coffee shops are surviving the pandemic

The top 50 burgers in Toronto

Toronto burrito joint shut down by health inspectors

The top 50 sandwiches in Toronto

Here are the rules for contact tracing at Toronto bars and restaurants right now

Italian restaurant shuts down in Toronto after less than a year

Toronto visitor tests positive for COVID-19 after going to Brass Rail strip club