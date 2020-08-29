Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coffee shops toronto

10 new coffee shops that opened in Toronto this summer

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto welcomed new coffee shops this summer, giving us new spots to quench our thirst with iced coffee or tea as the weather remains hot.

Come fall, they'll warm us with lattes, and though they aren't the gathering places they once were, let's hope they'll be able to safely welcome larger crowds of cafe-goers again soon.

Here are new coffee shops that opened in Toronto this summer.

KX Coffee Bar

Get chocolate grated on top of a cortado or grab a matcha latte, freddo flat white or Japanese style cold brew from this coffee shop and market attached high-end gym KX Yorkville near Davenport and Avenue roads.

Hot Black on Yonge

This popular cafe now has a pop-up location near Davisville that serves up their signature coffee plus a simple brunch menu. 

Kitchenette

Coffee and tea plus prepared foods like quiches, salads, wraps, shepherd's pie and breakfast sandwiches can be found at this new cafe on Broadview just north of Bloor East. They also do custom cakes.

Black Fig Coffee

This cafe now serves iced drinks and matcha lattes plus small snacks inside Octopus Garden yoga studio near College and Dovercourt.

East Toronto Coffee Co.

Coffee and butter tarts plus staples like honey are available from this newly opened Danforth East cafe. They've also got colourful rainbow matcha lattes.

The Arch

This Kensington cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, which includes French toast, pancakes and salad. Baked goods like cakes and galettes are also made here.

The Oats Kafe

Banh mi, London Fogs, fresh-pressed juice and oatmeal are all on the menu at this Vietnamese coffee house near Bay and Wellesley.

Chachi's Chai

Chai, chocolate chai, faloodas and street food can be found at this new addition to the Scarborough scene on Lebovic Avenue.

The Cottage

Iced and hot coffee drinks plus vegan banana bread and muffins are available at this former chicken joint on Dundas West. They also do beer and cocktails.

Found

Hopper near College and Spadina has been transformed into a cafe with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing and community service.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Chachi's Chai Bar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Much-hyped taco joint in Toronto closes after less than a year

Long-awaited steakhouse won't open in Toronto but this is what's coming instead

10 new coffee shops that opened in Toronto this summer

Toronto's most famous gas station restaurant is moving after 10 years

Toronto's extravagant seafood restaurant is closing and transforming into a vegan joint

Toronto restaurant known for its burgers is closing so owners can have a better quality of life

Toronto Public Health says visitors of Brass Rail strip club gave fake contact information

Someone is trying to save Frankie Tomatto's before it closes for good