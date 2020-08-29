10 new coffee shops that opened in Toronto this summer

Toronto welcomed new coffee shops this summer, giving us new spots to quench our thirst with iced coffee or tea as the weather remains hot.

Come fall, they'll warm us with lattes, and though they aren't the gathering places they once were, let's hope they'll be able to safely welcome larger crowds of cafe-goers again soon.

Here are new coffee shops that opened in Toronto this summer.

Get chocolate grated on top of a cortado or grab a matcha latte, freddo flat white or Japanese style cold brew from this coffee shop and market attached high-end gym KX Yorkville near Davenport and Avenue roads.

This popular cafe now has a pop-up location near Davisville that serves up their signature coffee plus a simple brunch menu.

Coffee and tea plus prepared foods like quiches, salads, wraps, shepherd's pie and breakfast sandwiches can be found at this new cafe on Broadview just north of Bloor East. They also do custom cakes.

This cafe now serves iced drinks and matcha lattes plus small snacks inside Octopus Garden yoga studio near College and Dovercourt.

Coffee and butter tarts plus staples like honey are available from this newly opened Danforth East cafe. They've also got colourful rainbow matcha lattes.

This Kensington cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, which includes French toast, pancakes and salad. Baked goods like cakes and galettes are also made here.

Banh mi, London Fogs, fresh-pressed juice and oatmeal are all on the menu at this Vietnamese coffee house near Bay and Wellesley.

Chai, chocolate chai, faloodas and street food can be found at this new addition to the Scarborough scene on Lebovic Avenue.

Iced and hot coffee drinks plus vegan banana bread and muffins are available at this former chicken joint on Dundas West. They also do beer and cocktails.

Hopper near College and Spadina has been transformed into a cafe with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing and community service.