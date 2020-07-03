Toronto bar Goldie loses liquor license after illegal 125 person gathering

The party is officially over for Goldie, the King West bar and lounge that was caught hosting at least 125 people on its premises last week despite the global pandemic and the province's consequent rules against large gatherings and indoor dining.

While the establishment's owners have been charged under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, they've also now lost their license to serve booze.

Following serious violations affecting the public’s safety, the AGCO has imposed an immediate suspension of Toronto establishment GOLDIE’s (619 King West) liquor licence and has served the licensee a Notice of Proposal to revoke the licence. — AGCO (@Ont_AGCO) July 3, 2020

As of Friday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has suspended Goldie's liquor license, with the intention of fully revoking it.

The AGCO made the decision after receiving information about the incident from police, as well as a number of complaints about the illegal soiree directly from members of the public.

"Considering the facts of the situation, the AGCO has imposed an immediate suspension of the establishment’s liquor licence to protect the public’s safety," the Crown agency said in a statement.

"The Registrar of the AGCO has also served notice to the licensee of his proposal to revoke the liquor licence due to contravention of section 6(2)(d) of the Liquor Licence Act – Failing to act within the law and with honesty and integrity."

The punishment for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency can range from up to $100,000 in fines and a year of jail time for an individual, to a staggering $10,000,000 fine for a corporation.

According to a Toronto Police Services release, the owner, manager, and corporation of Goldie are all facing the charge.