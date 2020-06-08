These are the rules for bar and restaurant patios to reopen in Toronto
Patio season is upon us and bars and restaurant in Toronto have begun preparing to allow patrons to soak up some sun under the city's new guidelines for reopening patio service.
Restaurants and bars have been given permission to extend their patios under the CaféTO program to allow for more physical distancing. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission has also given their full approval.
Toronto has also released a document that outlines what food establishments need to do before and after they reopen, and the section on patios outlines how they can implement the new health and safety measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.
The city has said that "restaurants are encouraged to provide patios wherever feasible as they "provide conditions which inhibit the survival and spread of the COVID-19 virus." Some of the protocols for reopening them include:
The Ontario government is set to outline more details regarding Stage 2 of reopening the economy later today, which includes bars and restaurants.
Hector Vasuqez
Join the conversation Load comments