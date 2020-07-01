Toronto bar busted by police for sneaking 125 people inside to drink

Just when you thought people were actually listening to the rules when it came to social distancing, one Toronto bar proved that just maybe, that’s not always true.

Goldie, a bar and lounge on King West, is facing charges after an alleged secret indoor party was held with over 100 people in attendance last Saturday.

Toronto Police say the bar is in violation of Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

When COVID-19 was deemed a global pandemic in early March, the Ford government declared a state of emergency in the province, which has now been extended till July 15. Under the orders of the act, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

Further, bars and restaurants are not permitted to serve customers indoors. Only takeout, delivery and patio service is permissible in Toronto right now.

Police say that Goldie did not have a permit to operate for any outdoor service with social distancing either.

The owners are now facing a charge of failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

It is alleged that Goldie staff were allowing people to secretly enter the bar through their rear door. An estimated 125 to 150 people were alleged to have been a part of the secret party.

Toronto Police have also passed along information from this investigation over to the AGCO who will conduct a further review into the matter. It's possible the bar's liquor license will be suspended or revoked.