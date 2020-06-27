Toronto concerned there's not enough social distancing on restaurant and bar patios

Restaurant patios have reopened across Toronto — but it's not supposed to be business as usual, according to Phase 2 rules.

Reduced capacity, tables distanced 2 metres apart, increased sanitation: those are just some of the health measures required from restaurant owners as they relaunch their outdoor seating.

While I’m happy to see restaurant patios on King St buzzing with life, there needs to be an adjustment.

There are large lineups for restaurants and the sidewalks are packed. No masks. Close the curb lanes on King Street. Whatever happened to #curbTO @johntory and @joe_cressy? 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O9XAG5NkMz — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) June 26, 2020

However, concerns have arisen over crowding at restaurants, with fears that social distancing and reduced capacity just hasn't been up to par over the last few days.

the coronavirus watching patios on king west fill up by noon: pic.twitter.com/bF8uOY9FAm — alex (@steven_lebron) June 24, 2020

King West has been flagged as a hotbed for busy "pandemic patios" as eager Torontonians flocked to outdoor spaces in the Entertainment District and nearby areas.

King Street patio in Toronto.. one mask (server), zero distancing.



We’re f*cked.#COVID19 #wtf pic.twitter.com/yM3xutzxjJ — I Kneel Because it Matters (@daleethompson) June 26, 2020

Concerning crowding have been spotted outside establishments like the patio Ruby Soho, recently opened at King and Portland, where guests waiting to get on to the restaurant's outdoor space were captured on video gathering in tight crowds on the sidewalk outside.

While masks aren't required for customers, some noted that the lack of PPE worn by guests has been concerning.

Some restaurant patios like The Quail at Yonge and Rosedale were captured seating customers from separate groups directly back-to-back.

i know cases are declining in toronto but i cannot help but gawk at people eating in busy restaurant patios on my street like they are street performers — 🌿 jesse 🌿 (@gazictron) June 27, 2020

Despite seating groups at the appropriate distance apart, videos and photos show that restaurants put less thought into the spacing of walkways between tables, which could prove an issue for guests not wearing masks as they navigate the patios.

@JohnTory I think you need to pay a visit this weekend to King West. The patios are not following physical distancing rules and nary a mask in sight. This is not going to end well. — Dawn Bernstein (@guitardawn) June 27, 2020

Despite the fact that music and dancing isn't currently allowed on patios, as per Ontario's Phase 2 rules, many of King West's outdoor hotspots still feel like a party.