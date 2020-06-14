The 10 most Instagrammable takeout food you can get in Toronto right now

The most Instagrammable takeout in Toronto right now can help you flex those food blogger muscles, even if you can't go into a restaurant. Taking pretty pictures of food can be a welcome distraction right now, and you have to eat, so you might as well make at least some of your meals beautiful.

Here's some of the most Instagrammable takeout available in Toronto right now.

Pickle ice cream

Head to pop-up market El Mercado to get an eyeful and a mouthful of dill pickle ice cream. It's just one of many Insta-worthy treats available, including black ice cream and fish head tacos.

Sticky rice dogs

Korean spot Chung Chun serves an array of photogenic corndogs for takeout, including ones stuffed with stretchy cheese and others coated in potato or ramen bits.

Souffle pancakes

Japanese souffle pancakes aren't just for dine-in brunch: the jiggly, fluffy, dreamy-looking breakfast dish can actually be ordered for takeout from Fuwa Fuwa.

Ice cream sandwiches

The offerings from Craig's Cookies are no ordinary ice cream sammies: get colourful, wacky creations like Mini Egg cookies stuffed with unicorn ice cream from this bakery.

Giant pizza slice

Lamanna's Bakery is still open for takeout with restrictions, which means you can still get one of their eye-popping humongous pizza slices to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Toast and Ice Cream

Maya Bay is a new Thai street food stand in Cabbagetown serving up an array of colourful and unique eats. One of the must orders is the Toast and Ice Cream which is bread and condensed milk.

Square donuts

It's hip to be square when you order these cute geometric donuts from The Box Donut, and not only do they look great, they also come in lots of fun flavours like key lime and strawberry basil.

Watermelon ice cream sandwich

This summer hit can now be ordered for takeout from Milkcow. A watermelon slice studded with chocolate chips and filled with picture-perfect soft serve is sure to be a hit on your feed.

Kamayan kit

What basically amounts to a pizza box full of Filipino goodness is available for takeout from Tala, where they figured out an innovative way to keep serving traditional kamayan feasts during the pandemic.

Lobster don

Hana Don is serving up a monster seafood rice bowl topped with a jaw-dropping, bright red lobster. There's no need to go without epic Instagram content when you're having this for dinner.