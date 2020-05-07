You can now get funnel cake kits in Toronto for takeout and delivery

If the onset of warmer weather has you craving summer treats like the mouth-watering funnel cakes famously found at places like Canada's Wonderland and the CNE, there is now a new way to get your fix during lockdown.

Funnel Cake Express, which prides itself on being the only place dedicated to the doughy dessert in Toronto, has decided to offer customers funnel cake kits for pickup and delivery.

The DIY kits from the establishment near Yonge and Wellesley comes with partially cooked, five-inch funnel cakes — either eight, 16, 24 or a whopping 48 of them, depending on how big of a fan you are — and standard toppings ranging from icing sugar and fruit to chocolate, caramel and maple syrups.

Hungry Torontonians can kill some time and have a bit of fun while they're at it by fully cooking the fried, fluffy personal cakes at home and decking them out however they please.

This new option may be especially appealing to those who haven't yet mastered making the treats completely from scratch using recipes like the one Canada's Wonderland gave the public last month.

Whether residents want to get the full Greater Toronto Area summertime experience (or as close to it as they can right now) by streaming Wonderland's virtual roller coaster rides while shovelling their faces full of sugary, deep-fried goodness is completely up to them.