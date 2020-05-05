City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cne cancelled

John Tory says the 2020 version of the CNE is probably going to be cancelled

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

No summer in Toronto is complete with a trip to the CNE, but according to the mayor, the chances of the fair happening this year is "unlikely". 

On Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory said in an interview with CP24 that the Canadian National Exhibition probably won't be taking place at the end of August. 

The annual fair, which draws approximately 1.5 million visitors to Exhibition Place every year, just doesn't seem probable on what appears to be the tail-end of the global pandemic's worst wave. 

"I think the notion that we are going to go back to big crowd scenes like that... seems unlikely," said Tory. "But I guess we haven't made that judgment yet.”

All major events in the city have been cancelled until June 30, including a number of festivals and parades like Caribbean Carnival, Pride Parade, Fringe Festival, and Canada Day celebrations. 

According to The Ex, it's been working directly with all levels of government and public health agencies "in preparations" for the fair, which would take place August 21 to September 7. 

While it appears there's a tiny glimmer hope things in Toronto might turn around by then, Mayor Tory says he "wouldn't bet on it." 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Snow flurries are now forecast for this weekend in Toronto

Doug Ford says he won't ban people from visiting the cottage this May 24 weekend

John Tory says the 2020 version of the CNE is probably going to be cancelled

Toronto ramps up city-led construction projects while traffic remains low

70% of Ontario's COVID-19 patients have now recovered

People in Toronto keep visiting the cute family of foxes in the Beaches

Toronto Western Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff

Doug Ford says Ontario getting close to reopening parks and curbside retail