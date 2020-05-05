John Tory says the 2020 version of the CNE is probably going to be cancelled

No summer in Toronto is complete with a trip to the CNE, but according to the mayor, the chances of the fair happening this year is "unlikely".

On Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory said in an interview with CP24 that the Canadian National Exhibition probably won't be taking place at the end of August.

The annual fair, which draws approximately 1.5 million visitors to Exhibition Place every year, just doesn't seem probable on what appears to be the tail-end of the global pandemic's worst wave.

"I think the notion that we are going to go back to big crowd scenes like that... seems unlikely," said Tory. "But I guess we haven't made that judgment yet.”

All major events in the city have been cancelled until June 30, including a number of festivals and parades like Caribbean Carnival, Pride Parade, Fringe Festival, and Canada Day celebrations.

According to The Ex, it's been working directly with all levels of government and public health agencies "in preparations" for the fair, which would take place August 21 to September 7.

While it appears there's a tiny glimmer hope things in Toronto might turn around by then, Mayor Tory says he "wouldn't bet on it."