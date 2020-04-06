Toronto startups aiming to match seniors with volunteer shoppers

Today in random acts of kindness: seniors and other vulnerable persons can now sign up with a totally free delivery service that matches them with volunteer shoppers in the GTA.

DeliverEase is "matching shopping volunteers to seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone not feeling well with any assistance picking up medicine and groceries to ensure everyone has access to daily essentials," as the introduction to their online signup form states.

We're helping connect seniors and people with disabilities to volunteer grocery shoppers in their neighborhoods.... Posted by DeliverEase on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Filling it out is all that's required to sign up for the service. "Receipts from grocery stores should be provided to show proof of purchase and the total amount paid. Payment options can be discussed with the shopping volunteer," the intro goes on to explain.

If you select the volunteer option, you'll be asked for your postal code, name, number, email, whether you have access to a bike or car, whether you've been travelling or in contact with someone who has, or have experienced symptoms of illness.

The questions are the same for those needing delivery services, but of course doesn't ask if you have a vehicle and asks for your age range.

The Good Neighbour Project is doing something similar, a GTA-based Facebook group that connects "community members that are willing to assist with delivering supplies and groceries to those with disabilities, compromised immune systems, accessibility barriers, and the elderly" though a similar signup form system.

"Depending on demand we may look into expending the service to other regions," say Ayaz Aladdin Hasmani and Salma Abou-Aly, who started the project and "are working on this initiative together as the care for elderly plays a vital role in our lives."