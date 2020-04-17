People in Toronto are putting out tables of free groceries for those in need

The pandemic has brought out some of the best examples of kindness around Toronto, and another one has popped up this week in the form of a table full of food.

The Table of Kindness project began this week by Toronto lawyer Washim Ahmed and a handful of volunteers from Bangladeshi Canadian Help and Support and Lawyers for Humanity.

"We have been advised by many community leaders and activists that there are many people in our communities, who are in dire need of food, especially students, non-status Canadians, and refugees," Ahmed wrote on Facebook.

"None should remain hungry in this country!"

Ahmed then went to work collecting food items from organizations like the Human Concern International and secured food assistance for 100 families/persons.

The Table was then set up outside 3209 Danforth Avenue at Pharmacy Road and Danforth Avenue for anyone in need to pick up food items.

The Table of Kindness is meant to be a "take what you need, give what you can" system that allows people in need of food items to get them during the pandemic.

By the third day, Ahmed said that he was "amazed to see how needy people feel after seeing the food."

"Trust me they only take what they need. Some people only come at night and take some food when none is around."

Responses to the initiative have been supportive, with members of the The Danforth East & Woodbine Community Facebook group commending Ahmed and his team for their efforts.

"This is a wonderful initiative. Thank you for doing this for our community," one person wrote.

Ahmed said he and his team are also working to set up more Tables of Hope in other neighbourhoods.