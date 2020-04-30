Mexican restaurant in Toronto says it's permanently shutting down new location

Mexican restaurant Pancho Y Emiliano has announced that it's shuttering its location in the Entertainment District in light of "hard times".

The second outpost of the Kensington original opened little more than a year ago on King West's main restaurant row.

Owners announced today on social media that they'll be selling the business to "give the opportunity to another brand to dedicate his future to this vibrant location."

"Departing from this location is never cheerful, nor easy occasion for our business as we have enjoyed serving you there, but we will try to make this a little less painful by [welcoming] you all at our Kensington Market location."

Pancho Y Emiliano was one of the first restaurants to join the King West strip off John Street following a string of closures that some business owners blamed on the King Street transit pilot, though studies later showed foot traffic in the area had actually increased due to the commuter project.

The multi-floored restaurant had more of a nightlife bent than its Kensington counterpart, with an upstairs lounge and cocktail focus.

Earlier this year, Pancho also fell victim to theft when a man was captured on surveillance camera swiping a stuffed panda head from the restaurant (don't worry, the WWF donated a new one).

The restaurant in Kensington has decided not to stay open for takeout or delivery orders during this time, but says it will re-open when it's deemed safe.