This food box delivery service in Toronto is also a tour of local restaurants

If you're missing doing food tours in Toronto right now, a local company is delivering the experience in a box.

Culinary Adventure Co. normally leads people around the city on food-based tours, but about four weeks ago they introduced their Food Tour in a Box program by assembling a kit of St. Lawrence Market eats.

The boxes, like food tours, stick to specific neighbourhoods of Toronto. They've since sent out a Chinatown and Kensington box as well as a Riverside and Leslieville box, which included $50 Culinary Adventure Co. gift certificates to use towards future food tours.

The Chinatown and Kensington box bundled together charcuterie from Sanagan's, pickled jalapenos from San Cosme, CXBO chocolate and more.

The Riverside and Leslieville box contained dips from Tabule, sourdough from Blackbird, coffee from Merchants of Green, apple fritters from Purple Penguin and other items.

Next up was the Little India and Gerrard East box, which had cheeses from Pantry, Chana Bhatura from Udupi Palace, cold brew from Station and Nanaimo bars from Lazy Daisy. The box was priced at $99.

They even created an Easter Brunch Food Tour in a Box that included items like Blackbird sourdough, Station cold brew and CXBO chocolate.

They're also doing an upcoming Cheese + Cheers Appreciation + Pairing Experience in a Box that allows you to follow along with a live guided tasting of Canadian cheeses paired with craft soda, Caesars, and Ontario beer and cider for $89.

If you find yourself missing the experiential aspect of eating local, this is a great way to support small businesses and recreate the sensation of rambling around a Toronto neighbourhood, sampling as you go.