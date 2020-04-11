Someone is now tracking how long the lines are at Costco stores in Toronto

Costco lineup times in Toronto can be unpredictable, but someone is now crowdsourcing info on how long it might take you to get in.

Using your location, Lineups.live can track wait times at stores near you, such as Costco locations in Scarborough or Brampton. While the app is primarily for tracking Costco lineups, it can technically be used for any store.

The app lists the last date and time info for a store was updated and the status of the lineup and wait time. They've usually been updated within the last few hours, though parameters for line length are vague, (example: Very Long).

Anyone can add a missing store or update a store status, with a lineup from "No Lineup" to "Too Long" and how long it took you to get into the store from "Right away."

The same mastermind behind this app also came up with print-and-play games to pass the time at home during self-isolation.