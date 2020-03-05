Ambitious new Toronto restaurant shuts down after only two months

Toronto recently got Korean royal court cuisine, but just a taste of it.

Yeon opened on December 20, serving highly studied tasting menus that strictly followed the culinary traditions of Korean city Jeonju and involved items like deconstructed bibimbap.

The restaurant has posted an announcement to social media that they are now permanently closed.

"Unfortunately, our head chefs had already invested their youthful years into their previous careers and raising their families, making it difficult to continue with operations due to health complications. As a result, we have decided to close the restaurant in order to maintain the integrity of the dishes and dining experience," reads the post.

Comments on the post wish the chefs well, and lament that there was too short a window to try this one-of-a-kind cuisine. The last day for the restaurant was March 1.