You can now order food from a farmers' market for delivery in Toronto

With so many options for grocery delivery available in Toronto while social distancing, it's important to remember to make the healthiest choices that support local business whenever possible.

After all, if you're trying to stay healthy, dry pasta and canned tuna might not be the most balanced diet. Nutritious food is an important and easy way to keep your system in tip-top shape, and we all know it's better when it comes from a local farmer.

Kendal Hills Farm about an hour outside of Toronto has just opened up a virtual farmers' market, and they're delivering to the city on Thursdays and Fridays.

Available products include items like sausage, chicken, jams, broth, ground beef, soap, coffee and multiple varieties of mushrooms, not just from Kendal Hills but other local producers like Monforte Dairy, Hunnabees and Wheelbarrow Farm.

Delivery will be zero-contact, placed in a cooler left outside your door, and has to be paid for in advance. $50 is the suggested minimum for orders, though this isn't technically required.

They're also doing delivery and pickup in their hometown of Clarington, and visiting the Peterborough Regional Farmers' Market on Saturdays. Kendal Hills Farm is family run, located on 70 acres of woodland in the Oak Ridges Moraine and practices regenerative agriculture.