One of the most famous bubble tea brands in the world is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto is about to be the first Canadian location of yet another world-famous bubble tea brand.

TP Tea, or Taiwan Professional, has announced its making its first foray in the country with a store in Toronto later this month.

The brand first launched in Taiwan in 2005 and has since expanded with over 300 stores worldwide.

Taiwan Professional is actually an offshoot of the the tea houses Chun Shui Tang, which was one of the first companies back in 1987 to popularize Taiwanese milk tea.

TP Tea's specialty is its premium Tieguanyin tea (a variety of Oolong tea), using leaves blended with cane sugar. They also have ingredients like chia seeds and cheese cream.

Other locations across Asia also offer soft serve and bubble tea toast, though it's not clear whether the Toronto location will offer those immediately.

The store opens on March 21 at 505 Highway 7 East in Times Square Plaza.