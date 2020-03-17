10 restaurants in Toronto with new takeout and delivery options

Takeout and delivery at restaurants in Toronto is the new normal as the province has declared a state of emergency limiting former dine-in restaurants to takeout and delivery only.

Many local restaurants that didn't generally do takeout or delivery before are switching up their operations and will be providing these services during these trying times.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto offering new takeout and delivery options.

This renowned brunch restaurant in East Chinatown now allows customers to call ahead to order takeout anytime between 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Satisfy cravings for Asian breakfast with takeout from this spot that's doing temporary hours Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Thai restaurant on Ossington is working on offering in-house meal kit deliveries directly through Resy and Instagram, and is hoping to having Ritual set up for lunch and dinner pickup by the end of the week.

This Filipino joint on Wilson in North York will now be starting up online delivery operations earlier at 11 a.m. as well as doing takeout orders.

Delivery will be available from noon until 10 p.m. from this "music restaurant" serving Chinese starting on March 19.

Place orders a day in advance for at least three combo options through a special delivery program this cafe is implementing through its location on Bloor West. $20 combos include a sandwich, croissant, cookie or madeleine, and coffee or tea.

This Junction spot oriented towards healthy eats is offering 10 per cent off phone orders right now, all of which are left at the counter for pickup. They're also working on online delivery options.

A takeout food menu is now up on this Riverside brewery's site, and you can call or walk in to pick up food and beer from their bottle shop.

A to-go menu from this temporary project from the folks behind Chantecler should be available this week.

This Argentinean restaurant on Roncesvalles is currently allowing customers to call in orders as well as order through delivery apps from a new reduced takeout/delivery menu. They're also offering a deal on a dozen gourmet empanadas for $50 (and that includes vegan options).