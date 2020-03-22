Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Grocery Gateway has so many orders in Toronto they can't deliver for almost two weeks

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Grocery Gateway might normally be a great option for online grocery delivery in Toronto but unfortunately they're currently flooded with orders and unable to keep up with demand.

Though their website and those of other stores offering delivery warned the unusually high number of orders could cause some issues, it hasn't stop shoppers from overloading the system to a point where deliveries are now not being promised until early April.

A screenshot of the Grocery Gateway website showing their next available delivery windows.

As of this morning, according to their website, the soonest delivery window coming up is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday April 4.

Apps like Cornershop don't seem to be faring much better, with "shoppers occupied" (read: unavailable) notices slapped on the majority of outlets they deliver from, such as Organic Garage, Longo's, Metro and Canadian Tire. 

The majority of retailers Cornershop delivers from are currently unavailable.

The Cornershop app still appears to be available to shop from some other stores like Walmart and Bulk Barn. However, even if you are able to order from these places, items in high demand might still be sold out.

You can contact Grocery Gateway via Facebook or Instagram with a direct message containing your email, order number and issue if you're having a problem with your order. 

If you can, consider contacting local small grocers nearby to see if they'll deliver products, or get groceries delivered from one of many small businesses with creative options in Toronto to take the pressure off big box grocery stores.

Lead photo by

otbx_air

