new toronto restaurants

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for January

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us all kinds of exciting new experiences. Try Japanese and Burmese cuisine like you've never had before, or grab some wine or tequila at one of the city's newest snack bars.

Here are the my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Aburi Hana

This new Japanese restaurant might be Yorkville's fanciest yet, featuring Kyo-Kaiseki cuisine, ceremonial anticipatory service, private dining rooms and traditional floral arrangements.

Anejo

This Calgary Mexican restaurant opened its first Toronto location where they've replaced beer with tequila in the old Bier Markt space on King West.

Tam

The Junction just became home to this casual Vietnamese food restaurant serving banh mi, pho and rice paper rolls.

Popa

Burmese cuisine can now be found in Toronto at this restaurant in Bayview Village mall where curries, noodles, falafel and tempura come together on one menu.

Osteria Rialto

The revamped Paradise theatre in Bloorcourt now houses this restaurant by Basilio Pesce serving upscale Italian.

Conzo's

The people behind Sugo opened this pizzeria just a few doors down from their restaurant at Bloor and Lansdowne.

Lighthouse 971

Comfort yourself at this newly opened Upper Beaches restaurant doing happy hour, brunch and bistro fare.

Nice Nice x Extra Burger

Wine and smash burgers come together at this space that isn’t like any other in Parkdale.

Le Phenix

The team behind French restaurant Chantecler have literally risen from the ashes to create this temporary restaurant across the street in Parkdale.

Imanishi Basement Bar

Drink sake and munch Japanese snacks in these new clubhouse-like confines in Cabbagetown by the team behind a restaurant of the same name.

Hector Vasquez at Nice Nice

