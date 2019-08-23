Eat & Drink
Bier Markt is closing one of their downtown Toronto locations

If you're a fan of the 150+ different kinds of beer at Toronto's Bier Markt, then today is a sad day for you. 

Pretty soon there will only be one Bier Markt left in downtown Toronto, because the King West location is closing its doors. 

On September 1, the location of the beer giant will be no more, according to a spokesperson for the company. 

"Since there are two Bier Markt locations in downtown Toronto, the brand decided to maintain just one," the spokesperson said. 

But it's no secret that rent prices on King St. West are through the roof, and there's quite a bit of competition when it comes to good beer in the city too. 

At least there's still the location at 58 The Esplanade.

