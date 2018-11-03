This is the most expensive home to rent in Toronto right now

The most expensive home to rent in Toronto right now is—surprise, surprise—a penthouse condo listing on King West.

Definitely not your average one-bedroom, Unit 4701 of the Theatre Park condo at 224 King St. West is currently up for rent at a whopping cost of $28,500 per month. In other words, a monthly payment for this penthouse is about half the average annual salary in the Toronto.

When this penthouse last went for sale two years ago, its asking price was a cool $5,475,000, and it sold for $4,780,000 in Feb. 2017.

Today, this luxurious listing remains larger than most homes in the GTA. Taking up the entire 47th floor of this slim condo at 224 King St. West, its interior alone spans 3,270 square-feet.

Future tenants will enjoy this space fully furnished and equipped with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a master closet, and a custom wine cellar.

There's also four parking spaces available, two which are accessed via a super futuristic hydraulic lift.

In the living area is a two-sided gas fireplace, while the Scavolini-designed kitchen comes fully decked out in the most extravagant of appliances, like a Wolf gas cook top and Calacatta marble countertops.

Ceilings hang 11-feet overhead, while windows provide a vista that pretty much can't beat: neighbouring Roy Thompson Hall, Alexandra Theatre, the CN Tower, and Lake Ontario are all in plain view.

But as if that's not enough to tempt the most well-moneyed renter, the real hook here is the wraparound terrace that's almost as large as the penthouse itself.

At 2,000 square-feet, this outdoor patio is basically a sky borne backyard.

Accessible from any of the four rooms, the terrace includes an outdoor barbecue and kitchen, equipped with a retractable awning, and a hot tub. There's even a putting green, for chrissakes.

And to really get the most out of the monthly $28,500, renters can also head downstairs to Theatre Park's sixth floor, where they can enjoy the outdoor pool that if they feel like being out in 'public.'