Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Hawaiian brand Matcha Cafe Maiko is now serving gold-covered matcha soft serve at Pacific Mall.

Le Beau Patisserie has opened at 665 Dundas Street East.

Asian-inspired vegan restaurant Green Haven has opened in the Junction.

Raza is now serving their own beer and casual eats at 403 Roncesvalles Avenue.

Mexican restaurant La Cantina Del Pueblo has opened at 671 College Street.

Yeon is serving traditional Korean cuisine at 465 Queen West.

Opening soon

Other news