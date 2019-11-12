Popular Italian restaurant is closing in Toronto after 12 years
Fans of Italian food have a lot to be excited about in Toronto lately with the opening of lots of new restaurants and a massive food hall, but one mainstay is gracefully bowing out of the scene.
Or rather, transforming. The team behind L'Unità, Rob Rossi and David Minicucci, are closing down the Yorkville restaurant to make way for a new project.
This fall, we're saying goodbye (a long goodbye): New Year's Eve will be L'Unità's final dinner service. We are forever grateful for the last 12 years--from the talented young chefs that have graced our kitchen, to the incredible staff who are now like family, and of course to our loyal patrons, who have celebrated some of life's biggest moments with us. There is magic in this room because of you. As the saying goes: "watch this space" as we will be launching a new restaurant concept at 134 Avenue Road in Spring 2020. Thank You & Mille Grazie! 🙏🏼pic by @rickettes
L'Unità was founded in 2007, and the pair have since collaborated on celebrated College St. restaurant Giulietta, which also serves Italian.
Known for over a decade as a reliable osteria and wine bar, the last day of service for L'Unità will be December 31 (so Italian food lovers, if you don't have New Year's plans yet, mark your calendars).
In the same space, the as-yet-unnamed new project by the partners is set to open spring 2020, and should still be Italian in nature. Guido Costantino Projects, the same firm behind Giulietta's sleek design, are the architect for the project.
L'Unita
