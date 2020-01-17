Security camera captures Toronto juice bar owner taking down thief

A Toronto business owner is some $10 wealthier — and infinitely more infamous — after taking matters into his own deft hands when a thief stole money right out from under him.

James Ferrier, who owns the hip new juice and ice cream spot Veggie Crush Co. at Queen and Spadina, was standing behind the counter of his bar around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when a man in a hooded jacket approached him.

As security footage from inside the store shows, Ferrier spoke with the man for a few moments.

"I asked several questions as you can hear in the video, how he was and if I could help him," said the 25-year-old business owner. "After no response he looked at me and grabbed the tip jar and started emptied it into his hand."

The owner of Toronto’s Veggie Crush juice bar fought back against someone who stole his tip jar and it was all captured on camera - 📹 James Ferrier https://t.co/8ONK4vjiCU #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Bw6RtcmRxo — blogTO (@blogTO) January 17, 2020

It wasn't the first time this had happened to Ferrier since opening his business this summer. He shared several more security videos with us of people stealing from the store, kicking at its door, destroying signs and harassing customers outside.

"I am not a violent person and don't think the $10 in the jar is worth a fuss over, but there comes a point you just get fed up with it," he said of what motivated him to confront the thief this week.

"Being a new young business owner new to Toronto trying to create a sense of community and build a name for ourselves its discouraging when these things continue to happen."

So, frustrated with the situation, Ferrier followed the tip jar thief, put him in a headlock, retrieved his property and escorted the gentleman outside.

Here’s a second angle on the attempted juice bar robbery - 📹 James Ferrier https://t.co/8ONK4vjiCU #Toronto pic.twitter.com/VwLGw9ECTR — blogTO (@blogTO) January 17, 2020

The incident made for some good Nest Cam footage, but it's also giving hope and inspiration to those who've been targeted by robbers at work.

"I kinda want to go drop a big tip for this guy," wrote one person on Twitter of Ferrier. "I don't care if you are 'on something' and messed with your thinking... Zero tolerance for theft."

"You haven't hit rock bottom until you're taken down by the veggie juice bar guy," joked another.

Another person still showed support for both his hairstyle and his physical prowess, writing simply: "Manbun can fight."

True say.