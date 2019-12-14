Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
zets toronto

This half century old 24 hour restaurant in Toronto is opening a second location

A 24-hour restaurant in Toronto serving one of the city's best late night breakfast is soon going to be spreading the comfort food love.

Zet's Restaurant, one of Toronto's hidden gems super close to the airport, will be opening a Woodbridge location.

They've been around for over 50 years, and are also known for serving a great cheap steak and late night grilled cheese. Other main offerings include burgers and souvlaki.

An Instagram post informing customers of the news says that "after a long search for the perfect location ... we will be opening a second location in the heart of Woodbridge in 2020." 

