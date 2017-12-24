The top 12 cheap steak in Toronto

Cheap steak in Toronto can be tricky culinary ground. Everyone wants a deal, but there's no point in paying for tough meat. Fortunately, there are a number of places around town that offer quality steak dinners for under $25.

Here are my picks for the top cheap and delicious steaks on offer in Toronto.

No French bistro is complete without steak frites, and this West Queen West restaurant's 8 oz. flatiron version comes in at $24. The steak is topped with a Café de Paris sauce and served along side a stack of fries.

You'd be hard pressed to find a better steak dinner for the price than at this airport diner. The 10 oz. New York strip loin ($19.95) is well marbled and comes with heaping sides.

This classic French bistro-style with multiple locations in Toronto does steak frites at $19.95. The meal features a flavourful cut of flank steak served with herbed fries and ratatouille.

The Riverside BBQ joint has a great deal on its steak frites, offering a 12 oz. sous-vide flank steak for $22 that comes with a refreshing red chimichurri dressing. This thing is packed with flavour and comes served the only way it should be, medium rare.

What's one way to prepare a cheaper cut of beef? Slice it thinly and cover it in sauce, which is exactly what this Annex bistro does. The Bavette aux Echalotes ($21) is a flank grilled with a shallot demi glace and served with fries.

Often the subject of mixed reviews, the key with this Leslieville restaurant is to go in with appropriate expectations. The 12 oz. sirloin ($23.95) is juicy and filling, but not the top of the heap as far as grill-worthy cuts go. If you like a leaner steak, this is for you.

This Junction restaurant is like the west side version of the Tulip, but given its modest fanfare over the years, the prices have stayed lower. You can get a range of steaks for under $20 including a 10 oz. New York strip.

This massive bistro in the Distillery District offers steak frites as a staple menu item. Served with lemon garlic aioli and fresh cut frites, the most affordable version is the 8 oz. hanger steak served for $25 during lunch.

The main attraction at this Argentinian grillhouse on Dundas West is the selection of meats from the grill. The skirt steak ($24) is an 8 oz. inside cut, seasoned and char-grilled.

The Roncesvalles spot has been featured on popular television shows like Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives, and that's thanks to their eclectic menu. A real standout is their steak frites ($24) served with red wine jus.

Brazilian-style steak is not to be missed if you're a fan of beef. This restaurant found in Corso Italia offers a wide range of options between $20-24, starting with either a grilled rump steak or a New York strip.

The steak frites at this Brockton Village French restaurant comes in at $22. The dish includes a marinated flank steak served in a shallot and peppercorn sauce, with frites and mixed greens on the side.