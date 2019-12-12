Toronto Starbucks employee just quit his job in the most epic way possible

If you've ever hated a job so much that you could regularly faced the urge to quit in the most petty, dramatic fashion ever, then you'll definitely experience some vicarious satisfaction from an epic quitting video that is going viral in Toronto right now.

Former coffee shop employee Anesti Danelis took to his workplace — which appears to be the Starbucks at College Street and Dovercourt Road — with a guitar in hand to sing a very special song announcing his departure.

Though the ex-barista prefaces the tune benignly enough with compliments to his coworkers and customers, he goes on to yell "Fuck this place, I quit" and "I don't want to work for someone who treats their employees like shit."

He also tells his superior to shove their bad management style up their "venti bumhole."

Danelis, who is also an actor and comedian, posted videos of his stunt on his Instagram and YouTube accounts, where they have gained popularity over the past few days.

For anyone who's ever worked a minimum-wage, customer-facing job for a paragon of capitalism like Starbucks (so, all of us?), it's definitely no wonder that the bold resignation has resonated with viewers.