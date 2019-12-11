Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Toronto really doesn't like the Pizza Pizza promotion after Raptors games anymore

Pizza Pizza's Raptors promotion just isn't what it used to be, and Toronto residents are no longer impressed with the deal that requires a purchase and often doesn't work properly. 

Pizza Pizza's original Raptors deal meant that every time the Raptors scored 100 points or more, fans with a ticket stub could go to any Ontario location and claim a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza the following day. 

The promotion changed last year, and it now requires the customer to purchase a slice of pizza before receiving their freebie. The free slice must also be claimed through the Raptors app

Toronto residents have taken to social media to complain about the less-than-exciting deal, and some are saying Pizza Pizza probably couldn't afford to give out that much free za considering how often the Raptors score 100 points. 

One resident also said the change in the promotion prevents some from donating the free food to charity. 

"A year ago, [Pizza Pizza] changed their Raptors Free Slice promotion to buy one get one through mobile," Justin W. wrote online. 

"[Fix the 6ix] was a charity you gave ticket stubs to so they can feed the homeless. I messaged Pizza Pizza and got a generic reply and have boycotted since. 1 year and still going."

Fix the 6ix's 100 for the Homies program donated over 26,000 tickets to more than 20 homeless shelters and services in Toronto during the 2018/2019 NBA season. 

Since the change in Pizza Pizza's promotion, the program has sadly been discontinued. 

In addition to complaints about the change in the deal, pizza lovers are also having trouble getting the promotion to work in the first place. 

Some have experienced glitches within the app, and others have had issues when trying to claim the deal in store.  

Whichever way you look at it, it seems Pizza Pizza might as well get rid of the promotion altogether because, in the words of one unimpressed resident, "[no one] talks about this Pizza Pizza deal after a Raptors victory [because no one] gives a damn [about] a deal that requires [you] to pay a slice to get a slice."

