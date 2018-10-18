Sports & Play
pizza raptors

Toronto furious after Pizza Pizza changes Raptors free slice promotion

There is probably a ton of overlap between people who love pizza and people who love basketball. The Toronto Raptors and Pizza Pizza once loved those people in return. 

But now, it seems the love is fading (or the corporate greed is getting heavier—you choose), as Pizza Pizza announced the "free slice if the Raptors get 100 points" promotion is changing. 

Formerly, if the Raptors were able to score 100 points in a game, ticket holders could cash in for a free slice of pepperoni or cheese.

The promotion is now a BOGO deal, where you get a coupon for one free slice when you buy one if the Raptors score 100 points. 

Pizza Pizza announced the change this week, and people aren't happy. 

One group, Fix the 6ix, has used the free pizzas to feed the homeless. That may not be a viable option anymore, considering the steep cost of purchasing the slices required to receive the free ones. 

As the complaints roll in, perhaps Pizza Pizza will reconsider. But, probably not. It may be the BOGO deal from now on.

BOGO? More like BOGUS, am I right? No? Okay.

The Toronto Raptors

