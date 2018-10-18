Toronto furious after Pizza Pizza changes Raptors free slice promotion

There is probably a ton of overlap between people who love pizza and people who love basketball. The Toronto Raptors and Pizza Pizza once loved those people in return.

RAPTORS ARE BACK 🍕🏀 This season, when the @raptors win & score 100 or more points during any home game, fans who have the Raptors app can get a free cheese or pep slice with the purchase of any pizza slice the next day! #FeedTheNorth pic.twitter.com/6hXDj1Rzif — Pizza Pizza (@PizzaPizzaLtd) October 17, 2018

But now, it seems the love is fading (or the corporate greed is getting heavier—you choose), as Pizza Pizza announced the "free slice if the Raptors get 100 points" promotion is changing.

What a joke. Just don't do the promotion instead of this crap — SJ (@shaunjimmers) October 18, 2018

Formerly, if the Raptors were able to score 100 points in a game, ticket holders could cash in for a free slice of pepperoni or cheese.

Really, making us pay for the pizza now? — YoungNits (@NT_Mistry) October 17, 2018

The promotion is now a BOGO deal, where you get a coupon for one free slice when you buy one if the Raptors score 100 points.

Pretty ridiculous change to the promo. A lot of us fans used to give our tickets to someone in need to get some food, now you require them to have the app and buy a slice first. #feedthenorth #onlyifyoubuyfirst — Niaaz Hasham (@nizzie786) October 18, 2018

Pizza Pizza announced the change this week, and people aren't happy.

One group, Fix the 6ix, has used the free pizzas to feed the homeless. That may not be a viable option anymore, considering the steep cost of purchasing the slices required to receive the free ones.

Raptors fans about to riot - the Pizza Pizza promotion has been altered to buy 1 get 1 free as opposed to the old straight up free slice. — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) October 18, 2018

As the complaints roll in, perhaps Pizza Pizza will reconsider. But, probably not. It may be the BOGO deal from now on.

Raptors fans are relieved they don't have to talk themselves Into Pizza Pizza anymore — michael (@NonfatMike) October 18, 2018

BOGO? More like BOGUS, am I right? No? Okay.