New restaurants in Toronto gave us places to eat with both indulgence and restraint...which is probably appropriate in time for the holidays. Whether you're looking for a vegan taco or the highest quality mozzarella and prosciutto, this month a new spot opened for you.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

You'd have to be living under a rock not to know this Italian mega-grocery-store containing several restaurants is now open in Toronto. Find imported and local artisan goods including olive oil, beer, fresh pasta, baked goods, chocolate, pizza, cannoli and more.

Mediterranean dishes like kebabs, lamb meatballs and whole heads of cauliflower are prepared using an open hearth at this Don Mills restaurant.

Vegan cuisine is fun and casual at this Oakwood Village restaurant serving items like tofu scramble sandwiches.

Levantine cuisine can now be found at this restaurant serving Eastern Mediterranean brunch in Leslieville.

The Rose and Wilder crew have transformed their Schmaltz Appetizing location at Dundas and Ossington into this Mexican restaurant and bar lit by a disco ball and serving tacos, chivichangas and nachos.

The brewhouse space formerly home to Lot 30 in Brockton Village is now where you’ll find a physical location for Woodhouse beer, accompanied by upscale pub grub like pasta and burgers.

Grand Electric Taqueria across the street from Trinity Bellwoods has been turned into a totally vegetarian taco spot by the same team. Expect tacos stuffed with Swiss chard, carrots and chile rellenos.

23 selections on the menu at this Little Italy restaurant are inspired by the 23 coasts surrounding the Mediterranean sea. That includes items like ceviche, lamb chops and short ribs.

You can now experience Korea's "newtro" trend at this restaurant and bar at Yonge and Steeles where corn dogs and sizzling hot pot are served.

The people behind Mamakas have brought us this sleek new Greek bar on Ossington serving feta, sardines, octopus and lamb ribs.