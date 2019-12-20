The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough don't disappoint, with delicious menus that range from decadent sushi boards and Syrian eats to Hong Kong cafe eats-meet-brunch favourites.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Scarborough.

Think eggs benny, but with a Hong Kong twist. This Midland outpost of the DaanGo brand has shifted focus from sweets to the savoury with an unreal menu of brunch eats made with ingredients like salted duck egg yolk and bubble waffles.

Juicy kebabs cooked over lava stones come via this orange-themed restaurant on Lawrence East. The co-owners, who came as refugees, buy ingredients for their perfectly grilled meat daily, resulting in perfect plates of shish taouk.

Prepare to feast on premium sushi like never before. This tiny seafood market in Bamburgh Circle Plaza is the destination for sea urchin, oysters, and Japanese fish galore. Dine on their massive boards of sushi, or opt for a chirashi don instead.

Helmed by a veteran chef that's been cooking up Japanese eats for more than 40 years, this noodle spot on Midland Avenue has the art of Japanese udon noodles down to a science.

There's no such thing as too many Syrian spots. It's less about kebabs and more about halal chicken at this Lawrence East restaurant, where massive portions of fried chicken, shawarma, and manakeesh come mind-blowingly cheap.