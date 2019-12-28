Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
danforth restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants on the Danforth

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
New restaurants on the Danforth are changing up the flavours of Greek town. It's not all about gyros and souvlaki anymore: now there are exciting options for Caribbean, Persian and Venezuelan as well.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on the Danforth.

SugarKane

Caribbean, Cajun and creole influences meld for dishes like jerk corn, salt fish fritters and blackened salmon served alongside cocktails at this restaurant near Pape. 

El Venezolano

Venezuelan cachapas, empanadas and arepas are affordable and filling at this cheerful and casual restaurant just west of Jones.

Beiteddine

Traditional Lebanese mezze, mixed grill platters, falafel and lamb chops shine on the menu at this restaurant right between Chester and Pape.

Relish

A longtime fixture on Danforth East, this pub moved to the heart of Greektown this year where it serves up an impressive array of bar food from lobster potstickers to pasta to vegan pizza, and boasts an impressive craft beer list.

Herby Restaurant

Persian food has landed on the Danforth at this restaurant right near Chester station serving salads, rice, kebabs and of course, saffron pistachio ice cream.

