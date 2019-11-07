Toronto all-day-breakfast joint shut down by health inspectors due to unsanitary conditions

A place for stuffed patties and all-day-breakfast at Jane Finch Mall was closed by health inspectors following the discovery of crucial infractions.

Wrap Express was found to be maintaining hazardous foods at an internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C, failure to protect food from contamination, and insects.

The restaurant was also booked for one significant infraction: failure to protect against breeding of pests. Inspectors also found issues with the walls of the premises and the areas where food was handled.

There are plenty of places to get patties in Toronto, so this spot is going to have to step up its game in terms of sanitation if people are going to keep coming to Wrap Express for their snacks on the go.