Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon.

Closed

KF Tea is closing their Pacific Mall location this weekend.

The space where HuaJia Rice Noodle was is up for lease.

Chopstick on Bloor is now closed at 561 Bloor Street West.

Gdous has closed in the Annex, though they still have a Chinatown spot.

Cookie Martinez has closed a Market 707 location, though a Junction Triangle location lives on.

Pascal's Baguette and Bagels has closed after over 25 years in the Junction.

