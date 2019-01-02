Popular bubble tea chain Kung Fu Tea opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
When it comes to the global bubble tea scene, it seems like everyone's kung fu fighting right now.

New-York-based Kung Fu Tea (not to be confused with Toronto-based shops by the same name) is opening a location in Pacific Mall sometime this February or March, with renovations being finished up currently. Hopefully going by "KF Tea" in Canada will help to avoid mix-ups.

Championing authentic taste with Taiwanese origins, Kung Fu has been coined "the Starbucks of bubble tea."

This marks the first location in Toronto and the second one ever in Canada for the chain, the first being in Edmonton. There are also locations of Kung Fu Tea in Australia and Vietnam.

Spots for more future locations of KF Tea in Toronto, like Liberty Village and near Ryerson University, are being scoped out.

While this is cause for celebration for bubble tea aficionados, lovers of fast food can only hope KF Tea's partner TKK Fried Chicken isn't far behind. The Pacific Mall location will apparently be too small to contain both concepts, but if other, larger locations open they could possibly accommodate the partnership.

